A working democracy is based on an informed society. For that to work, the process is equally as important as its outcome and its recycling: 
I eat a sausage if it is tasty but I will not do so if I know it’s made out of rat meat, it involves cruelty, unfair trade, etc. The same applies to the plan to build a Guggenheim Museum in Helsinki, Finland. At first glance, anyone would love to have another cultural institution nearby. But this Foundation is the rat sausage we should be banning. Here is why:

I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

 

-“The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost

As I bought my one-way ticket to Finland and boarded the 15 hour long flight, all I really knew were of the thousands of lakes, cold weather, and free education. The pre-travel chaos had left little time for research, so when I landed in the Helsinki airport to find it completely abandoned except for the handful of passengers on my flight and a couple of weary-looking customs officers, I had my first inkling of how quiet my stay was going to be.

Finland really feels like a second home to me, although my home country is located about 2,000 kilometers southwest from here. Slovenia, located on the sunny side of the Alps - as travel guides say - has became more and more popular for tourists. Unfortunately, under the nice touristic surface there's a big problem of unemployment for young, educated people. This is the main reason I returned to Finland, where I first did my exchange program as a journalism student in Helsinki.

A recent survey, done in Scandinavia on our fellow Scandinavians, was not so flattering towards the Finns. We were the least desirable company to travel in. Is it perhaps mainly due to the reputation of - or actual experiences with the heavy drinking associated with the Finns? It appears to me at least that the drinking culture here has been changing for the better throughout the years. The drunkards are less visible in public places. Then, of course, there are the ferries to and from Tallinn. So many intoxicated people, mostly young.

Ever since I was 2, my parents would take me to Finland every summer for a relaxing vacation away from the big city. I loved those trips, as the Finnish weather and nature are truly beautiful, and I always looked forward to the end of the school year specifically to come here. So when my parents asked if I would like to move to Finland at age 11, I said "yes" without even thinking. When we came here, I realized exactly how much I loved this country. I was exited to live in this majestic place.

On December 28th, 2012, I left my life as I knew it behind in the States and, as my dad recalls, I practically ran to the gate to leave for Finland. He says I never looked back towards his direction as I disappeared through the security checkpoint. I’m almost certain that moment hurt him and it wasn’t intentional, but I was determined to go.  I needed to go. I don’t regret my move or any part of life’s journey in general, since it makes us who we are and who we ultimately become.

I dislike being told no.

The idea that there might be a perception that I'm not good enough grates on me to such point that, invariably, I have to prove that this isn't the case.

On a Sunday night in Helsinki, a day before returning to Berlin - where I resided and worked as an editor-in-chief for over a year - I sat in my hotel room reading a computer screen that was essentially telling me I wasn't good enough for Finland. That as an expat, I wasn't cut out for employment in Helsinki.

Recently I found myself reading through a list of the rights and obligations of Finnish citizens and was struck by one particular obligation, which forced me to really start thinking and analyzing my own personal ethical thoughts and questions on the matter. This is the obligation, as stated on migri.fi, that 'each citizen of Finland must participate in, or contribute to, the defense of the country.'

Flight to Finland starts with a narrator’s doctoral defense session and his/her lectio when he/she addresses custos, the opponent, and audiences, and ends with concluding remarks of custos, and in between, the narrator moves back and forth to recount his/her narratives of living, studying, and working in Finland.

Jamie MacDonald

 

When I first decided to write about transgender people living in Finland I made a few assumptions that turned out to be wrong. I assumed the topic would be easy to write about because it's received such widespread media coverage over the last few years. As a liberal, I also assumed I had an evolved understanding of trans people because that's what we liberals do; we understand and empathize with marginalized groups in our society. Sometimes this attempt at understanding, however well-intentioned, may be considered patronizing by some trans people who don’t see themselves as victims to be pitied.

My understanding of trans people was lacking because of misinformation and brought to bare my own stereotypes and misconceptions. I used to think that they are people born in the wrong body who undergo gender reassignment in order to make right what nature made wrong. I confused trans people with homosexuals, believing that one's gender identity and sexual orientation were somehow linked. In the past, I believed that gender was a fixed concept. Either you were born male or female. I found out that it’s not that simple. There are those who are neither male nor female in terms of their gender identity.

An exhibition featuring photographs of the Four Seasons in Finland, taken by seven Finnish nature photographers, will be on display in the Tehran Metro during the month of April. The exhibition will be opened in Tajrish station of the Tehran Metro on 8 April 2016. The photographs included in the exhibition were taken by Hannu Hautala, Thomas Kastin, Ari-Matti Nikula, Lasse Niskala, Minttu Saarni, Juha Sahlgren and Pertti Salolainen.

On our front yard we have an ecosystem on the verge of collapse. The state of the poor Baltic Sea has long been critical but there is some reason for optimism. The Gulf of Finland has benefitted from the improved wastewater treatment in Russia and the sea was recently granted two big saline pulses bringing oxygenated water from the Atlantic.

One of the most common stereotypes that I confront in Finland as a foreigner, and man of color, is that  men like me moved to Finland to take Finnish women.  First of all, this stereotype forces every foreign man and Finnish woman into a narrow stereotype that ignores the more positive story.  Many of us just want to be productive members of Finnish society who want to work, fall in love, and maybe raise a family.  Second, the notion of taking a Finnish woman, or any woman for that matter, renders that woman voiceless and incapable of making independent romantic choices.

Based on an interview by Alisa Nirman on 3.10.2016

