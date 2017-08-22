22
Tue, Aug

Michael Grove and Tao Zhang, Principals at Sasaki.

Society

By one measure, it’s the eighth most dynamic city in the world. It has achieved this success not by the isolated-tech-campus approach of Silicon Valley. Rather, Wuhan has become a fast-growing hotbed for tech, education, and innovation by fostering a symbiotic environment that draws upon academia, industry and culture.

Ask any CEO or mayor what the greatest asset of their company or city is and “people” is the word that most will offer first.

Mauri Pekkarinen, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Column

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

At the start of this millennium at the latest, the European Union took on a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

The Culture and Disaster Action Network.

Society

When disaster strikes, empowering local people to fashion their own recovery efforts, according to their own values and priorities, can be a better way to design relief programs.

Disasters cause enormous damage and loss in countries across the globe. They destroy public infrastructure, disrupt basic services and cause loss of lives and livelihoods.

Deborah Sivas, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law at Stanford University.

Society

The Trump Administration is on a fool’s errand to unravel a decade of progress toward a clean energy economy.

During its first few months in office, the Trump Administration set out an ambitious roadmap for rolling back environmental and energy regulations, particularly those adopted during the Obama years. Purportedly, the idea is to unchain the economy from environmental shackles and foster a climate of regulatory certainty for businesses.

Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment.

Column

Nature is one of Finland’s national treasures. It is close to practically every Finns’ heart and something indispensable to us, no matter whether one lives in a city, small town or the countryside.

At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

Lifestyle

The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

Society

When violence breaks out, public spaces are often the first casualty – along with the customary practices of urban life and the civic rights associated with them.

The recent press images from Mosul are devastating, a city shattered in every way. With the routing of ISIS, we see one more city not only suffering the effects of ethno-national and religious conflict, but intentionally targeted as a city.

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

Column

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Society

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

Save the Children, together with numerous other NGOs, are campaigning for upper secondary education to be completely free in Finland.

While the Finnish constitution emphasises free education for all, post-comprehensive school education can produce a significant financial burden on low-income families. Save the Children Finland has received overwhelming numbers of subsidy requests from families who cannot afford textbooks and other supplies that are required for the completion of upper secondary school. Now, the NGO is calling for urgent action from the authorities.

In Finland, primary and secondary education is completely free of charge, yet the stages that follow can produce unexpected costs for students and their families. While no tuition fees exist for either upper secondary schools or vocational colleges, students are responsible for acquiring the necessary learning materials with their own funding.

About a quarter of those who drop out of upper secondary- and vocational schools claim that their decision is at least partly due to the financial burdens of completion.
The costs of materials for upper secondary school can rise up to 2600 euros for three years of education. For the vocational college student the price might be even higher, because of a need to acquire sector-specific tools, such as knives and aprons, in order to finish their education.

Some subjects in vocational school are, of course, cheaper than others. This might lead to increased drop-out rates, as some students choose the cheapest sector of study purely out of economic reasoning, and not out of actual interest in the subject.

The variation in cost for different routes of study should not be decisive in what the student ends up studying, Bicca Olin from FSS maintains. When students do not study what they really want to study, they are more likely to quit their studies out of disinterest.

Of all below 18-year old children in Finland more than 100,000 belong to low-income families. Children from such families make up a large part of the 15 per cent of Finns who have not completed upper secondary education by the time they are 25 years old.

Campaigning for free upper secondary education are Save the Children, the Finnish Teachers’ Association, SAKKI, OSKU, FSS, Yeesi Mental Health Association, the Finnish Parents’ League, and Allianssi. In September, the NGOs will launch a citizen’s initiative calling on authorities to clarify how they are going to ensure genuinely free upper secondary education for all children in Finland.

Nicole Berglund
Helsinki Times

