Nezar AlSayyad, author of Traditions: The Real, The Hyper, and the Virtual in the Built Environment.

Over several decades the tourism industry has transformed into a multi-billion dollar cash cow for cities, communities and governments alike. Yet, an emerging movement of anti-tourism campaigners threatens the relationship between people and their local built environment.

Tourism has always been an important human activity and business. But today, condemning tourists is becoming a trend with serious significance for future relationships between nations and people.

Gabriella Carolini, Assistant Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A shift in the global powerhouses of international aid and development is opening the door for city governments in Africa, Asia and Latin America to pick their own partners with an eye toward south-south cooperation.

Does who you work with affect how well you perform or how well you learn?

The answer is seemingly obvious — yes, of course.

Click here for a video about the PetID

Every year, thousands of pets go missing in Finland. While some are eventually reunited with their owners, many never make it back home. The main hindrance to reunification is a lack of identification. To combat this problem, the Helsinki-based company ActiveMEDI has created the PetID – a coin-sized tag built to ease the localisation of our four-legged friends.

Hanna Sarkkinen, Member of Parliament and Vice Chair of the Left Alliance party.

Finland is globally well known for its equal, high-quality, cost-effective and productive education system. The reputation is well deserved and we, as a country, are proud of it.

Katariina Simonen, LL.D., Senior Researcher and Pugwash Council Member.

In July 2017, the total of 122 member states to the United Nations (UN) voiced their support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or the Nuclear Ban Treaty. The Treaty will be open for signatures on September 20th, 2017. It will enter into force 90 days after 50 states have ratified it.

The treaty comprehensively prohibits every type of activity related to nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices. This ranges from development to possession, transfer or stationing on the territory of those states that have signed the treaty.

When the 75th anniversary of WorldCon was announced, the big question was: “Where will it be held?” There were a few options in mind, but the most popular one - the option promoted by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin - was none other than Helsinki. Be it Martin’s influence or not, the vote indeed went to Helsinki, and so the local convention center, Messukeskus, became host to over 6,100 eager fans of science fiction and fantasy.

Save the Children, together with numerous other NGOs, are campaigning for upper secondary education to be completely free in Finland.

While the Finnish constitution emphasises free education for all, post-comprehensive school education can produce a significant financial burden on low-income families. Save the Children Finland has received overwhelming numbers of subsidy requests from families who cannot afford textbooks and other supplies that are required for the completion of upper secondary school. Now, the NGO is calling for urgent action from the authorities.

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future.

The Committee for the Future at the Finnish Parliament is quite a unique institution. There are only a few countries and parliaments with a similar kind of committee.

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

WorldCon 75, Robin Hobb; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Michael Grove and Tao Zhang, Principals at Sasaki.

Petri Honkonen, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Finland has had forest policy longer than it has been an independent country. In the late 19th century, the slash-and-burn agricultural policy became illegal.

Harming forests without having a legal right to do so also became punishable. The first law that limited foresting was set in 1886. The last time the forest legislation was reviewed was during the last election season in 2011-2015, when it received a strong consensus in the Finnish parliament. Forests are still very close to the life of ordinary Finnish families. In a playful way, Finns say they are “people of the forest”.

Finnish forest politics has been carried out with the aim to manage forest resources in a sustainable way, maintain the biodiversity of forests, and ensure the effective regeneration of forests, as well as the overall growth of forest resources. After harvesting, according to the law, forests have to be reforested. Failure to do so results in the offender being sanctioned. It is fair to stay that in Finland, we have the most progressive forest legislation in the world, which is the way it should be since we are one of the most forest-rich countries in the world. In Finland, the total amount of forests and trees has been growing over the course of centuries, whereas in many other European countries forests were deforested long ago.

In Finland, forest ownership is mostly based on the possession of private individuals. 60% of Finland’s forest area is private property and almost 14% of Finns are forest owners. For many people, forestry is a profession and source of livelihood. Finland’s largest export sector is the forest industry. Product development and research, especially regarding forest fibre, is forward-looking and gives the opportunity to achieve remarkable environmental benefits, such as replacing plastics and other environmentally burdensome materials.

Climate and the role of forestry in the prevention of climate change is currently highly topical in Europe. Climate change is the most serious factor threatening the common future of humanity. Therefore, the European Union must take this challenge seriously and lead the way in the prevention and mitigation of climate change. Finland is engaged in this debate mostly through forests. The EU’s climate and energy framework includes the Emission Trading System (ETS), the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) and the sector of land use, which has been newly integrated into climate policy. Finland’s target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the Effort Sharing Sector is 39% (reference year 1990), which is second highest of all member states. This target includes cutting Co2 emissions from non-ETS sectors such as transport, buildings, agriculture and waste.

Finland is highly committed to reducing its emissions and we have successfully fulfilled the targets of the Kyoto Protocol’s first commitment. Previously, the land-use sector had not been integrated into the EU’s climate policy to this extent. Considering the entirety of the climate and energy package, the LULUCF sector (land use, land-use change and forestry) is now getting out of hand from Finland’s point-of-view.

The key problem in the LULUCF proposal has been the definition of the Forest Reference Level (FRL). Luckily, on 13 September the European Parliament voted in favour of dynamic forest reference levels, which account for emissions from sustainably managed forests. This means that the reference level is not bound to the past – when harvesting was on a much lower scale in Finland. This is a step in the right direction. Nevertheless, there is still a lot of work to do. We have to ensure that the role of sustainably managed forests and wood-based products in mitigating climate change will be accounted for in the regulation. We cannot accept that a country like Finland, which has successfully cared for its forest regrowth over centuries, will now be punished for reaping the fruits of its labour. On the other side of the coin, member states who have long ago deforested the majority of their forests could go on to receive the benefits of relatively minor reforestation.

Punishing Finland for its growth in harvesting would lead to problems in our economy and hinder many investments in the forest industry. Due to effective and sustainable forest management, there is now 40% more wood in Finnish forests than in 1970. It is not acceptable to think that we might not be allowed to benefit from our hard work. Demand in the forest industry and for wood-based products is growing on the global market. If Finland’s harvesting is limited, the wood will possibly be harvested in another country where forest legislation is not so progressive and effective. According to the preliminary results of the latest study published by Luke (the Natural Resources Institute Finland), Tapio consulting services and the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, limiting harvesting in Europe would increase it throughout the rest of the world, especially the Americas and Russia. This would lead to a decline in the rest of the world’s carbon sinks. In this case, the importation of wood from Russia will likely increase and, in the worst case scenario, the growing demand of fibre-based packaging, tissue products and other forest products in the Asian market will be answered by wood from the rainforests. Rainforests are not growing back, whereas Finnish forests do and they are reforested.

My own family has managed and taken care of our family forests since the late 19th century. Generation after generation has harvested, planted tree seedlings and thinned out the forest in order for future generations to be able to prosper. I hope that my own daughter can continue the tradition of sustainable forest management and forestry in the lands of my family.

Petri Honkonen is a Member of Parliament for the Centre Party. From central Finland, he is a member of both the Environment and Finance Committees. Mr. Honkonen is also President of the Young MPs’ Network.

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

WorldCon 75, Robin Hobb; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Based on an interview by Alisa Nirman on 3.10.2016

