10
Fri, Nov

Marina Gorbis, Executive Director at the Institute for the Future.

Starters

There was a time in America when spreading the wealth was instrumental in the nation becoming an economic powerhouse. In this age that sees money and assets tightly controlled in the hands of the few, it’s time to revisit that philosophy. The road map for finding that equilibrium on the new economic frontier? Universal Basic Assets.

Petri Honkonen, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Starters

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Finland has had forest policy longer than it has been an independent country. In the late 19th century, the slash-and-burn agricultural policy became illegal.

Nezar AlSayyad, author of Traditions: The Real, The Hyper, and the Virtual in the Built Environment.

Starters

Over several decades the tourism industry has transformed into a multi-billion dollar cash cow for cities, communities and governments alike. Yet, an emerging movement of anti-tourism campaigners threatens the relationship between people and their local built environment.

Tourism has always been an important human activity and business. But today, condemning tourists is becoming a trend with serious significance for future relationships between nations and people.

Gabriella Carolini, Assistant Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Starters

A shift in the global powerhouses of international aid and development is opening the door for city governments in Africa, Asia and Latin America to pick their own partners with an eye toward south-south cooperation.

Does who you work with affect how well you perform or how well you learn?

The answer is seemingly obvious — yes, of course.

Society

Click here for a video about the PetID

Every year, thousands of pets go missing in Finland. While some are eventually reunited with their owners, many never make it back home. The main hindrance to reunification is a lack of identification. To combat this problem, the Helsinki-based company ActiveMEDI has created the PetID – a coin-sized tag built to ease the localisation of our four-legged friends.

Hanna Sarkkinen, Member of Parliament and Vice Chair of the Left Alliance party.

Column

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Finland is globally well known for its equal, high-quality, cost-effective and productive education system. The reputation is well deserved and we, as a country, are proud of it.

Katariina Simonen, LL.D., Senior Researcher and Pugwash Council Member.

Starters

In July 2017, the total of 122 member states to the United Nations (UN) voiced their support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or the Nuclear Ban Treaty. The Treaty will be open for signatures on September 20th, 2017. It will enter into force 90 days after 50 states have ratified it.

The treaty comprehensively prohibits every type of activity related to nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices. This ranges from development to possession, transfer or stationing on the territory of those states that have signed the treaty.

Feature

When the 75th anniversary of WorldCon was announced, the big question was: “Where will it be held?” There were a few options in mind, but the most popular one - the option promoted by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin - was none other than Helsinki. Be it Martin’s influence or not, the vote indeed went to Helsinki, and so the local convention center, Messukeskus, became host to over 6,100 eager fans of science fiction and fantasy.

Starters

Save the Children, together with numerous other NGOs, are campaigning for upper secondary education to be completely free in Finland.

While the Finnish constitution emphasises free education for all, post-comprehensive school education can produce a significant financial burden on low-income families. Save the Children Finland has received overwhelming numbers of subsidy requests from families who cannot afford textbooks and other supplies that are required for the completion of upper secondary school. Now, the NGO is calling for urgent action from the authorities.

More News

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future.

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

WorldCon 75, Robin Hobb; photo by Jana Blomqvist

NEWS FROM HELSINKI TIMES

Robert Hathaway, Director Emeritus of the Asia Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, Washington, D.C.

Typography

Donald Trump hopes to leverage American power when he meets with foreign leaders on his trip through Asia this month. While threats and ultimatums may win him support at home, strong-arming other countries often produces a response opposite to the one hoped for.

President Donald Trump believes in American power. Specifically, he believes that America’s great strength gives him leverage to persuade or compel others to behave as he thinks they should.

True, the United States possesses immense power. But turning that power into diplomatic leverage is not as easy as Trump apparently assumes. Until the president learns how to leverage U.S. power, his diplomatic initiatives are likely to produce frustration and failure.

During his presidential campaign, Trump assured voters that he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall he wants to build. He would compel Iran to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear agreement, which enjoyed broad international support. He would force North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. He would get China to stop its unfair trade practices. He would insist that U.S. allies pick up more of the common defense burden and spend more on military commitments.

Prior to departing on his visit through Asia in November, administration officials outlined a trip agenda that reflected the president’s belief in the leverage offered by American power. In Japan, he would insist that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe abandon his long-standing commitment to an 11-nation trade accord and work instead toward a bilateral U.S.-Japan trade agreement. In South Korea, he would force President Moon Jae-in to reopen the five-year-old U.S.-South Korean trade agreement and grant the United States more favorable terms. He would also walk Moon back from the South Korean’s inclination to engage diplomatically with North Korea.

Yet, Trump’s confidence in American power is nowhere more apparent than in his thinking about China.

During last year’s presidential campaign, he declared that the United States had “tremendous power” over China. “Without us,” he boasted, “China would be in serious trouble.” President Barak Obama, Trump charged, had refused to “apply [the] leverage on China necessary to rein in North Korea. We have the leverage. We have the power over China … and we can get them to do what they have to do with North Korea.”

Trump’s visits to Japan, South Korea and China will give him an opportunity to put his beliefs to the test. But not everyone is as confident about America’s ability to strong-arm other countries.

Make no mistake about it: It is better to possess power than to be without it. But to use power as leverage requires a subtlety and a dexterity Trump has so far not displayed.

Threats, demands, and public ultimatums may win votes at home, but they do not usually persuade other nations to take actions counter to their own interests, perceived or real. Indeed, threatening another country, particularly in public, often produces the exact opposite response from that hoped for.

National pride and a sense of honor are important in foreign policy. All countries want to be treated with respect and dignity. Less powerful countries in particular are alive to the danger of being “humiliated.” Since the United States – for all the challenges it faces – is still the world’s most powerful nation, Trump’s Washington must be especially aware of the need to avoid coming across as an arrogant bully.

Paradoxically, leverage is generally most effective when the target country barely recognizes it is being leveraged.

Throughout history, powerful nations have discovered that having a huge advantage in traditional measures of power does not automatically provide leverage or guarantee diplomatic success. Otherwise, how does one explain the Castro brothers having managed to remain a thorn in America’s side for more than half a century?

As he travels around Asia this month, Trump would do well to contemplate the paradox: Soothing language and a willingness to offer face-saving concessions are as important as threats and coercion in exerting, and achieving, leverage.

Robert M. Hathaway is a public policy fellow and director emeritus of the Asia program at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. He served as director of the Wilson Center's Asia Program for 16 years and, earlier in his career, for 12 years on the professional staff of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he specialized in U.S. foreign policy toward Asia. His new book The Leverage Paradox: Pakistan and the United States (Wilson Center Asia Program) will appear in November 2017.

After-dark
Sixdegrees
Helsinki Times digi

Chef recommends

Chef recommends

Chef recommends

Chef recommends

Appetizer

Appetizer

Appetizer

Appetizer

Commentary

Commentary

Commentary

Commentary

Interview

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Interview

WorldCon 75, Robin Hobb; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Interview

Based on an interview by Alisa Nirman on 3.10.2016

Interview

Helsinki Finland Blustery, 8 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 8:8 am   |   Sunset: 4:0 pm
75%     13.0 m/s     33.796 bar
Forecast
Fri Low: 6 °C High: 8 °C
Sat Low: 5 °C High: 6 °C
Sun Low: 3 °C High: 5 °C
Mon Low: 1 °C High: 4 °C
Tue Low: 0 °C High: 3 °C
Wed Low: 1 °C High: 5 °C
Thu Low: 1 °C High: 4 °C
Fri Low: 1 °C High: 5 °C
Sat Low: 1 °C High: 3 °C
Sun Low: 1 °C High: 2 °C