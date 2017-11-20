20
Jaron Lubin, Principal at Safdie Architects.

The stakes are high when it comes to adapting to rapid urban densification. Innovation is happening all over the world, but the most effective developments are realized when design and policy come together, as they have in Singapore.

Hip-hop supergroup De La Soul’s fourth album title, “Stakes is High,” may be an appropriate message to officials, architects and urban design professionals responsible for designing and building the cities of today and tomorrow.

Marina Gorbis, Executive Director at the Institute for the Future.

There was a time in America when spreading the wealth was instrumental in the nation becoming an economic powerhouse. In this age that sees money and assets tightly controlled in the hands of the few, it’s time to revisit that philosophy. The road map for finding that equilibrium on the new economic frontier? Universal Basic Assets.

Petri Honkonen, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Finland has had forest policy longer than it has been an independent country. In the late 19th century, the slash-and-burn agricultural policy became illegal.

Nezar AlSayyad, author of Traditions: The Real, The Hyper, and the Virtual in the Built Environment.

Over several decades the tourism industry has transformed into a multi-billion dollar cash cow for cities, communities and governments alike. Yet, an emerging movement of anti-tourism campaigners threatens the relationship between people and their local built environment.

Tourism has always been an important human activity and business. But today, condemning tourists is becoming a trend with serious significance for future relationships between nations and people.

Gabriella Carolini, Assistant Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A shift in the global powerhouses of international aid and development is opening the door for city governments in Africa, Asia and Latin America to pick their own partners with an eye toward south-south cooperation.

Does who you work with affect how well you perform or how well you learn?

The answer is seemingly obvious — yes, of course.

Click here for a video about the PetID

Every year, thousands of pets go missing in Finland. While some are eventually reunited with their owners, many never make it back home. The main hindrance to reunification is a lack of identification. To combat this problem, the Helsinki-based company ActiveMEDI has created the PetID – a coin-sized tag built to ease the localisation of our four-legged friends.

Hanna Sarkkinen, Member of Parliament and Vice Chair of the Left Alliance party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Finland is globally well known for its equal, high-quality, cost-effective and productive education system. The reputation is well deserved and we, as a country, are proud of it.

Katariina Simonen, LL.D., Senior Researcher and Pugwash Council Member.

In July 2017, the total of 122 member states to the United Nations (UN) voiced their support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or the Nuclear Ban Treaty. The Treaty will be open for signatures on September 20th, 2017. It will enter into force 90 days after 50 states have ratified it.

The treaty comprehensively prohibits every type of activity related to nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices. This ranges from development to possession, transfer or stationing on the territory of those states that have signed the treaty.

When the 75th anniversary of WorldCon was announced, the big question was: “Where will it be held?” There were a few options in mind, but the most popular one - the option promoted by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin - was none other than Helsinki. Be it Martin’s influence or not, the vote indeed went to Helsinki, and so the local convention center, Messukeskus, became host to over 6,100 eager fans of science fiction and fantasy.

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future.

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Richard Caplan, Professor of International Relations at Oxford University.

The recent inauguration of a new U.N. Secretary-General, António Guterres, is an appropriate moment to reflect on how well the United Nations is performing its primary responsibility — ”to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war,” in the words of the U.N. Charter — and how it might up its game.

Peacekeeping is at the centre of U.N. efforts to maintain international peace and security.

Today, more than 100,000 soldiers and police from 125 countries are serving as blue-helmeted U.N. peacekeepers around the world. These soldiers and police are helping to keep the peace within or between more than 20 conflict-affected states and territories. Rarely do we hear about these efforts, however, because the maintenance of peace and security is hardly headline news.

Despite the achievements — and they are many — U.N. peacekeeping is facing unprecedented challenges. Since 2008, the number of major armed conflicts has almost tripled. Moreover, peacekeepers are often serving where there is no peace to keep. New threats, most notably violent extremism, are posing new risks to peace operations. And mandates continue to expand: the protection of civilians, for instance, is now an integral component of every U.N. peace operation.

Much can be done to improve the effectiveness of the U.N. To begin with, there needs to be greater emphasis on the prevention of armed conflict. The deployment of peacekeepers is often a testament to the failure to act early enough when a crisis is looming. At the World Summit in 2005, U.N. member states acknowledged the importance of a ”culture of prevention.” But that culture has unfortunately yet to take root.

Part of the problem lies with the political goals and priorities of countries that want to avert the gaze of the international community from emerging conflicts in their own backyards. Such sensitivities should not deter the Secretary-General from bringing to the attention of the Security Council developments that may threaten international peace and security. Greater use should also be made of the preventive deployment of U.N. peacekeepers, as with UNPREDEP in 1991, which helped the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to escape the violent conflict that engulfed its neighbours.

The United Nations also needs to promote greater burden sharing and partnership with regional security organizations. The African Union (AU), in particular, is now more operational and poised to take on greater responsibility for peacekeeping on the continent where most of the world’s violent conflicts occur. However, if the AU is going to do the heavy lifting it will need financial support. AU member states have committed to covering 25 percent of the cost of AU peacekeeping operations authorized by the United Nations; U.N. member states need to be prepared to assist the AU by agreeing to stomp up the difference.

Financing of peace operations more broadly is a fundamental challenge. The United Nations is chronically short of resources and often has to rely on voluntary or even assessed contributions that are insufficient to underwrite the costs of its operations. A small global tax — as little as .003 percent — on currency exchange transactions would generate enough revenue to cover the costs of U.N. peacekeeping and would alleviate the burden on member states. This tax could be justified on the grounds that the international economy, now more connected than ever, depends on the absence of violent conflict to function properly—something that U.N. peacekeeping makes a significant contribution toward.

Such a tax is unlikely to be popular with U.S. President Donald Trump, another leader to be inaugurated recently. Trump has been critical of the United Nations in the past. ”When do you see the United Nations solving problems?“ he has intoned. ”They don't. They cause problems.“ The United States is the largest contributor to the U.N. budget, funding 22 percent of the organization's annual costs and 29 percent of its peacekeeping expenditure. Keeping the United States onside — not only in support of peacekeeping — will be one of the biggest challenges that the new U.N. Secretary-General will face.

Is reform of the United Nations possible? The past two years have seen a spate of reform proposals emanating from various U.N. commissions and the Secretary-General himself. The present moment may thus offer a rare opportunity to strengthen the U.N.’s capacity to meet the challenges of 21st century peacekeeping more effectively.

Richard Caplan is Professor of International Relations at Oxford University specializing in international organizations and conflict management. He is the author and editor of several books, including International Governance of War-torn Territories: Rule and Reconstruction (Oxford University Press), Exit Strategies and State Building (Oxford University Press), and The Measure of Peace (forthcoming).

