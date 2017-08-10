11
Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as individual freedoms and rights, have been brutally violated – both in areas of conflict and individual participating states.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

The global apparel industry needs to unite around an agenda for change in how its practices impact the environment and society.

What do you know about the fashion industry and should you even care? Probably more than you think.

The fashion industry reaches billions of consumers with its powerful and convincing communication channels and, whether we like it or not, almost dictates what many of us decide to wear today and tomorrow.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

This year’s Tuska Open Air Metal was something special as the festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary from June 30 to July 2 at Suvilahti in Helsinki. With headliners like Sabaton and Mastodon, Finnish favourites such as Amorphis, Sonata Arctica and Apocalyptica, as well as international bands that included Soilwork, Mayhem, Suicidal Tendencies and Devin Townsend Project, the lineup was packed with heavy hitters.

Abdullah Gül, José Manuel Barroso, Bill Richardson and Gilead Sher respond to comments and questions from the audience at the end of their discussion at the 15th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Salim Hudaifah, Political Representative of the so-called Free Syrian Army, repositions himself in his seat and pulls his head towards the microphone. He seems strangely uncomfortable in the soft white armchair. "That's not true!” he shouts. “Most of them were civilians!”

He is reacting to Syrian journalist Alaa Ebrahim’s comment about more than 300 wounded Free Syrian Army fighters being treated at Israeli hospitals before being sent back to continue fighting against the Syrian government.

The environmental surroundings of central Helsinki as rated by EnviRate users.

It is fairly bizarre to think that until recently, you could rate everything from apartments to ex-girlfriends online, yet no platform existed for rating the environment around you. If we are so keen on rating everything from viewpoints to hotels in faraway destinations, then why do we not yet rate that which we experience every time we step outside our front door? Why do we not rate the air we breath on a daily basis – the most fundamental of our human needs?

Ingrid Jegou, Director for Climate, Energy and Natural Resources at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.

Even if the U.S. is not on board for climate change, G20 leaders can still make important headway by taking decisive action on clean energy initiatives and reducing emissions from fuel combustion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to put free and open trade high on the agenda when leaders of the G20 economies gather in Hamburg for their annual summit on July 7.

Ellen van Bueren, Chair of Urban Development Management at the Delft University of Technology.

Bonfire burning in Kuopio during Finnish Midsummer celebrations on 23 June.

Nazli Choucri, Professor of Political Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

Typography

The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.

The free event brings something for everyone onto dozens of stages. You can find (almost) everything: from rock with Remu & Hurriganes to electronic tunes at the Alppikirkko church with Sonja Argillander; hip hop and rap with Tripple 2 among many others; as well as a children’s programme, stand-up comedy and much, much more. You can stroll across the streets that are closed for traffic, explore and experience the different sides of Kallio and celebrate with thousands of others in a totally unique atmosphere.

 

DJ Orkidea

 

But the night doesn’t just end at 10 pm. When the free day programme ends, Kulttuuritalo welcomes 2,000 partygoers to bring their dancing shoes along to a night of electronic music that lasts until the early hours. The likes of DJ Orkidea, Aku Raski and Antti Rasi will spin their tunes and make sure to turn this into one of these magical Kallio nights.

The Kallio Bock Party is completely organised by volunteers that look to give something back to Kallio: the area of Helsinki they live, work in or just enjoy visiting.

The day event is free for everyone. Tickets for the afterparty at Kulttuuritalo can be purchased on the website for 20€, and you can support the Kallio Block Party by purchasing the ‘Stadi on siisti’ wristband for 5€. The proceeds go to the toilet and cleanup facilities, while profits from the afterparty ticket sales go to covering other event expenses. You can purchase tickets and wristbands on the website, where you can also find other information: www.kallioblockparty.org.

Nina Ratavaara

