The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.
The free event brings something for everyone onto dozens of stages. You can find (almost) everything: from rock with Remu & Hurriganes to electronic tunes at the Alppikirkko church with Sonja Argillander; hip hop and rap with Tripple 2 among many others; as well as a children’s programme, stand-up comedy and much, much more. You can stroll across the streets that are closed for traffic, explore and experience the different sides of Kallio and celebrate with thousands of others in a totally unique atmosphere.
But the night doesn’t just end at 10 pm. When the free day programme ends, Kulttuuritalo welcomes 2,000 partygoers to bring their dancing shoes along to a night of electronic music that lasts until the early hours. The likes of DJ Orkidea, Aku Raski and Antti Rasi will spin their tunes and make sure to turn this into one of these magical Kallio nights.
The Kallio Bock Party is completely organised by volunteers that look to give something back to Kallio: the area of Helsinki they live, work in or just enjoy visiting.
The day event is free for everyone. Tickets for the afterparty at Kulttuuritalo can be purchased on the website for 20€, and you can support the Kallio Block Party by purchasing the ‘Stadi on siisti’ wristband for 5€. The proceeds go to the toilet and cleanup facilities, while profits from the afterparty ticket sales go to covering other event expenses. You can purchase tickets and wristbands on the website, where you can also find other information: www.kallioblockparty.org.
Nina Ratavaara