Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as individual freedoms and rights, have been brutally violated – both in areas of conflict and individual participating states.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

The global apparel industry needs to unite around an agenda for change in how its practices impact the environment and society.

What do you know about the fashion industry and should you even care? Probably more than you think.

The fashion industry reaches billions of consumers with its powerful and convincing communication channels and, whether we like it or not, almost dictates what many of us decide to wear today and tomorrow.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

This year’s Tuska Open Air Metal was something special as the festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary from June 30 to July 2 at Suvilahti in Helsinki. With headliners like Sabaton and Mastodon, Finnish favourites such as Amorphis, Sonata Arctica and Apocalyptica, as well as international bands that included Soilwork, Mayhem, Suicidal Tendencies and Devin Townsend Project, the lineup was packed with heavy hitters.

Abdullah Gül, José Manuel Barroso, Bill Richardson and Gilead Sher respond to comments and questions from the audience at the end of their discussion at the 15th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Salim Hudaifah, Political Representative of the so-called Free Syrian Army, repositions himself in his seat and pulls his head towards the microphone. He seems strangely uncomfortable in the soft white armchair. "That's not true!” he shouts. “Most of them were civilians!”

He is reacting to Syrian journalist Alaa Ebrahim’s comment about more than 300 wounded Free Syrian Army fighters being treated at Israeli hospitals before being sent back to continue fighting against the Syrian government.

The environmental surroundings of central Helsinki as rated by EnviRate users.

It is fairly bizarre to think that until recently, you could rate everything from apartments to ex-girlfriends online, yet no platform existed for rating the environment around you. If we are so keen on rating everything from viewpoints to hotels in faraway destinations, then why do we not yet rate that which we experience every time we step outside our front door? Why do we not rate the air we breath on a daily basis – the most fundamental of our human needs?

Ingrid Jegou, Director for Climate, Energy and Natural Resources at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.

Even if the U.S. is not on board for climate change, G20 leaders can still make important headway by taking decisive action on clean energy initiatives and reducing emissions from fuel combustion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to put free and open trade high on the agenda when leaders of the G20 economies gather in Hamburg for their annual summit on July 7.

Ellen van Bueren, Chair of Urban Development Management at the Delft University of Technology.

Bonfire burning in Kuopio during Finnish Midsummer celebrations on 23 June.

Nazli Choucri, Professor of Political Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

NEWS FROM HELSINKI TIMES

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

When violence breaks out, public spaces are often the first casualty – along with the customary practices of urban life and the civic rights associated with them.

The recent press images from Mosul are devastating, a city shattered in every way. With the routing of ISIS, we see one more city not only suffering the effects of ethno-national and religious conflict, but intentionally targeted as a city.

Its medieval Great Mosque of al-Nuri did not suffer the collateral damage of war but was dynamited as an act of purposeful destruction, targeting an iconic urban institution.

Mosul is not an isolated example of a city under siege. No, the city can be seen as part of an increasingly powerful trend, originating in the second half of the 20th century, where cities not only are targeted but where conflicts emerge from conditions that have developed inside those cities. A 2011 World Bank report asserts that, “in many cases, the scale of urban violence can eclipse that of open warfare”.

Globally – Aleppo, Baghdad, Beirut, Belfast, Jerusalem, Kabul, Karachi, and Sarajevo to name a few – conflict has lodged in cities, taking a particularly distinctive urban form. And while the root of these confrontations will vary from place to place, all affect urban populations and infrastructures – often changing urban life itself.

This coupling of conflict and cities may be seen from several points of view.

First of all, conflicts are changing. Wars are no longer declared, fought, lost or won and settled, with an extended period of post-conflict reconciliation. “New wars” are fought in the name of identity politics rather than geopolitical interests. These conflicts are waged by guerrillas or paramilitaries, with questionable goals, focused on civilian populations, often emerging from within particular ethnic, religious or economic clashes. New conflicts tend to be long-term; violence may break out and subside, often unpredictably, but the underlying problems and differences continue to fester.

At the same time, cities are changing. As the world’s urban population passes beyond 50 percent, urban life and culture has become central to our identities; we increasingly define ourselves by our urban ties. Cities have always been multicultural, the meeting ground of diverse peoples for trade, religion, politics, cultural exchange as well as clashes and dissent. Without diversity, we do not have cities; yet, such multiplicity may also breed conflict. We inhabit fault lines that may at times erupt.

Citizen action on a global scale is altering both cities and conflicts irrevocably. Recent years have seen private citizens flocking to their city centres in order to protest against abuses and violence, to call for more or better forms of justice and democracy, to make their rights and wishes apparent. The outcomes of these civil demonstrations vary, and many have resulted in further restrictions, confrontations or even war. Much has been written about the importance of mobile phones and social networking in forming these events. Yet, along with effective means of communication, occupying civic space has been critical: Being in the place has always been a way of establishing civic participation. Tahrir Square, Gezi Park, Place de la Republique have become synonymous with public demonstrations in Cairo, Istanbul and Paris.

Public space is increasingly characterizing urban conflicts. And when cities become violent, public space is often the first casualty. Markets and malls, bus stops and train stations, busy streets and squares become magnets for violence and thus are restricted or closed. In some ways, this is not surprising: If violence emerges with threats to safety and human life, you get rid of the places where this is happening. Although this might be effective in the short term, in the medium to long term, public space and the renewal of everyday activities is key to viable urban relations and the life of a diverse city.

Examining the effects of conflict in public places, the Centre for Urban Conflicts Research has found two seemingly contradictory phenomena. In periods of intense violence people from different ethnicities avoid each other but when times are more peaceful, at least some of the populations gravitate back toward mixed areas. At the same time, entrenched conflicts result in long-term or permanent urban changes, often leading to physical divisions. While one phenomenon indicates that cities heal themselves, the other suggests that long-term problems may threaten. In Nicosia, a city divided by an uninhabited buffer zone since 1974, it is difficult and may even be impossible to rejuvenate this formerly public and shared part of the city. People’s customary practices have been disrupted by what can be called “conflict infrastructures,” most visibly, walls, fences and other barriers. Essentially, a tipping point is passed and what violence has fractured relatively easily is almost impossible to knit back together.

Along with such public spaces the customary practices of urban life and the civic rights associated with them also disappear. Getting rid of public space, even in times of violence, is clearly not the answer.

We see that cities are both robust and delicate at the same time. If we wish to address the problem of conflict in cities, we must recognize and play to the strengths of both these qualities. Although often difficult to do, such a holistic approach must be pursued, for divided cities never flourish.

Wendy Pullan is Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies and Head of the Department of Architecture at the University of Cambridge. She is the Director of the Centre for Urban Conflicts Research in Cambridge. Her recent publications include: Locating Urban Conflicts (2013) and The Struggle for Jerusalem's Holy Places (2013). She is a Fellow of Clare College, Cambridge.

