Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Nature is one of Finland’s national treasures. It is close to practically every Finns’ heart and something indispensable to us, no matter whether one lives in a city, small town or the countryside.

At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

When violence breaks out, public spaces are often the first casualty – along with the customary practices of urban life and the civic rights associated with them.

The recent press images from Mosul are devastating, a city shattered in every way. With the routing of ISIS, we see one more city not only suffering the effects of ethno-national and religious conflict, but intentionally targeted as a city.

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as individual freedoms and rights, have been brutally violated – both in areas of conflict and individual participating states.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

The global apparel industry needs to unite around an agenda for change in how its practices impact the environment and society.

What do you know about the fashion industry and should you even care? Probably more than you think.

The fashion industry reaches billions of consumers with its powerful and convincing communication channels and, whether we like it or not, almost dictates what many of us decide to wear today and tomorrow.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

This year’s Tuska Open Air Metal was something special as the festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary from June 30 to July 2 at Suvilahti in Helsinki. With headliners like Sabaton and Mastodon, Finnish favourites such as Amorphis, Sonata Arctica and Apocalyptica, as well as international bands that included Soilwork, Mayhem, Suicidal Tendencies and Devin Townsend Project, the lineup was packed with heavy hitters.

Abdullah Gül, José Manuel Barroso, Bill Richardson and Gilead Sher respond to comments and questions from the audience at the end of their discussion at the 15th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Ingrid Jegou, Director for Climate, Energy and Natural Resources at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.

Michael Grove and Tao Zhang, Principals at Sasaki.

By one measure, it’s the eighth most dynamic city in the world. It has achieved this success not by the isolated-tech-campus approach of Silicon Valley. Rather, Wuhan has become a fast-growing hotbed for tech, education, and innovation by fostering a symbiotic environment that draws upon academia, industry and culture.

Ask any CEO or mayor what the greatest asset of their company or city is and “people” is the word that most will offer first.

When people are skilled and engaged, they fuel growth, innovation, and wealth — and leaders recognize that keeping the best talent is often the difference between slipping into irrelevance and achieving success at the cutting edge.

This, of course, is easier said than done. The globalized economy has given rise to more fluid flows of people, and the world’s most influential companies and hubs of industry compete for largely the same pools of workers and residents.

And it’s not just the Silicon Valleys, New Yorks, Londons, and Shanghais of the world enmeshed in that fierce competition. In fact, growth rates in several emerging hubs of innovation are outpacing these more established centers. Cities around the globe have been embracing a new model to attract and retain the brightest minds. “Innovation Districts” leverage several features of the urban environment — anchoring cultural institutions, industry juggernauts, start-ups, and mixed-use development — to drive up livability, putting quality of life on the same footing as breakthroughs in tech and increasing return on investment.

One such talent-magnet is Wuhan, 500 miles due west of Shanghai and a fast-growing hotbed for tech, education, and innovation.

Wuhan is home to 10 million people — making it the largest city in central China. A 2015 report published by real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle names Wuhan as the eighth most dynamic city in the world with regards to economic growth and development, behind London, San Jose, Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City and Boston. Wuhan’s dynamism stems not only from sheer GDP growth —7.8 percent in 2016 alone — but also from the speed of innovation. Startups and global conglomerates alike have recognized Wuhan as a prospering nucleus of the global innovation economy, and they’re investing heavily in the area.

It’s not hard to see why. The symbiotic environment created by mixing academia and industry has long been a driver of new ideas and innovation. Wuhan is primed to develop into a research and industry innovation mecca, with access to nearly 80 universities on-hand to fuel companies seeking research and development partners. Weaving this energy into the existing urban fabric helps ensure that a lively economy and community flourish.

Successful innovation districts should be physically, intellectually and symbolically linked to nearby universities. Wuhan University is one of the most esteemed in China, providing a talent pipeline to technology corporations throughout the city and country. Strong links to these institutions will help to attract and retain some of the brightest minds in the country to work at corporate campuses, business and training schools, and in incubator industries.

The creative class that will live and work in, or near, an innovation district must be supported by a diverse, mixed-use community that provides opportunities to share and cultivate ideas as well as offer cultural experiences and interactions with nature. These experiences help keep creative flow up and stress levels down. District facilities should include conference centers and exhibition venues that offer forums for intellectual exchange, and training centers for companies to provide continued education to their employees.

Many emerging innovation districts aren’t copying the Silicon Valley approach in an attempt to capture similar successes. One of the original draws of Silicon Valley was that, 30 or 40 years ago, there just wasn’t much there. Companies could buy up huge swaths of land and build their campuses on their own terms. Nowadays, replicating that model is rarely possible — and not always desirable. Cities offer several benefits that a more remote, “Silicon Valley-esque” location just can’t. In the case of Wuhan, the city’s urbanity and efficient connections to multiple urban centers throughout China via high-speed rail provides definite advantages over Silicon Valley’s suburban, car-reliant, and secluded experience.

As an agile workforce increasingly stokes more and more competition, many local leaders are looking to increase the allure of their cities and companies by cultivating a distinct culture of innovation and sense of place. Wuhan has a rare opportunity to build upon its strong foundational bones, creating a more livable and lively innovation center. With the implementation of any number of inventive and site-specific urban planning strategies and the continued promotion of synergies between academia and tech, Wuhan will no doubt embrace its identity as a globally significant innovation district city that is far from a cut-and-paste copy.

Michael Grove is a landscape architect and Principal at Sasaki. Michael plays a leading role in the firm's global practice, focusing on the evolution of urban environments. He is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and sits on the Global Exchange Council of the Urban Land Institute. Tao Zhang trained both as an ecologist and landscape architect and is a Principal at Sasaki. Tao seeks inspiration from science and always roots his design in deep understanding of the project's socio-ecological system. Besides practice, he has taught landscape architecture at Rhode Island School of Design and has been a visiting studio critic at Harvard Graduate School of Design, MIT, Northeastern University and Boston Architectural College.

