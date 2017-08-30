30
Wed, Aug
Save the Children, together with numerous other NGOs, are campaigning for upper secondary education to be completely free in Finland.

While the Finnish constitution emphasises free education for all, post-comprehensive school education can produce a significant financial burden on low-income families. Save the Children Finland has received overwhelming numbers of subsidy requests from families who cannot afford textbooks and other supplies that are required for the completion of upper secondary school. Now, the NGO is calling for urgent action from the authorities.

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

The Committee for the Future at the Finnish Parliament is quite a unique institution. There are only a few countries and parliaments with a similar kind of committee.

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Some authors manage to grasp you by the collar and never let go, and Scott Lynch is one of those. With his stories often described as “Ocean’s Eleven, but fantasy,” Lynch has proved to be top-notch at writing exemplary characters, as well as fantastic plots and plot twists. When his name appeared on the WorldCon 75 guest list, we knew that we couldn’t let the week go by without having a few words with him.

WorldCon 75, Robin Hobb; photo by Jana Blomqvist

As one of the most well-known female authors working within the fantasy genre, Robin Hobb stood out on the WorldCon 75 guest list as one of the authors to whom we were most interested to speak. With the final installment of the Fitz and the Fool trilogy recently released back in May, we took a few minutes to talk to her about writing worlds, diverse characters, and more.

Michael Grove and Tao Zhang, Principals at Sasaki.

By one measure, it’s the eighth most dynamic city in the world. It has achieved this success not by the isolated-tech-campus approach of Silicon Valley. Rather, Wuhan has become a fast-growing hotbed for tech, education, and innovation by fostering a symbiotic environment that draws upon academia, industry and culture.

Ask any CEO or mayor what the greatest asset of their company or city is and “people” is the word that most will offer first.

Mauri Pekkarinen, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

At the start of this millennium at the latest, the European Union took on a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

The Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When disaster strikes, empowering local people to fashion their own recovery efforts, according to their own values and priorities, can be a better way to design relief programs.

Disasters cause enormous damage and loss in countries across the globe. They destroy public infrastructure, disrupt basic services and cause loss of lives and livelihoods.

Deborah Sivas, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law at Stanford University.

The Trump Administration is on a fool’s errand to unravel a decade of progress toward a clean energy economy.

During its first few months in office, the Trump Administration set out an ambitious roadmap for rolling back environmental and energy regulations, particularly those adopted during the Obama years. Purportedly, the idea is to unchain the economy from environmental shackles and foster a climate of regulatory certainty for businesses.

Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment.

Nature is one of Finland’s national treasures. It is close to practically every Finns’ heart and something indispensable to us, no matter whether one lives in a city, small town or the countryside.

At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

Click here for a video about the PetID

Every year, thousands of pets go missing in Finland. While some are eventually reunited with their owners, many never make it back home. The main hindrance to reunification is a lack of identification. To combat this problem, the Helsinki-based company ActiveMEDI has created the PetID – a coin-sized tag built to ease the localisation of our four-legged friends.

Supported with NFC and QR technology, the PetID allows anyone with a smartphone to scan the digitalised collar tag of your potentially missing pet. One scan will reveal the pet’s online profile, with its name, age, allergies, and, if relevant, worst fears. Most importantly, however, the PetID makes it easy to contact the owner with the exact location of the missing pet.

The PetID is but the latest innovation by the Finnish company ActiveMEDI. Three years ago, the company launched the so-called MedID – a digitalised tag intended to ease the lives of individuals who suffer with memory loss by providing important medical information about its holder. Since May 2017, you have been able to upload your pet’s medical and insurance documents onto the ActiveMEDI cloud too.

Beyond providing others with important details about your pet, the PetID also allows you to keep track of your pet’s growth, eating habits and other health-related issues. If you wish, such information can be kept private from everyone else but yourself. On the ActiveMEDI website you can choose what parts of the pet’s profile you want to keep public in case your pet goes missing.

The PetID can be purchased on the ActiveMEDI online store with the price of €24.90, or from one of the many resellers around Finland. There are no hidden costs; you will only have to pay for purchasing the product itself.

Nicole Berglund
