Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as individual freedoms and rights, have been brutally violated – both in areas of conflict and individual participating states.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

The global apparel industry needs to unite around an agenda for change in how its practices impact the environment and society.

What do you know about the fashion industry and should you even care? Probably more than you think.

The fashion industry reaches billions of consumers with its powerful and convincing communication channels and, whether we like it or not, almost dictates what many of us decide to wear today and tomorrow.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

This year’s Tuska Open Air Metal was something special as the festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary from June 30 to July 2 at Suvilahti in Helsinki. With headliners like Sabaton and Mastodon, Finnish favourites such as Amorphis, Sonata Arctica and Apocalyptica, as well as international bands that included Soilwork, Mayhem, Suicidal Tendencies and Devin Townsend Project, the lineup was packed with heavy hitters.

Abdullah Gül, José Manuel Barroso, Bill Richardson and Gilead Sher respond to comments and questions from the audience at the end of their discussion at the 15th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Salim Hudaifah, Political Representative of the so-called Free Syrian Army, repositions himself in his seat and pulls his head towards the microphone. He seems strangely uncomfortable in the soft white armchair. "That's not true!” he shouts. “Most of them were civilians!”

He is reacting to Syrian journalist Alaa Ebrahim’s comment about more than 300 wounded Free Syrian Army fighters being treated at Israeli hospitals before being sent back to continue fighting against the Syrian government.

The environmental surroundings of central Helsinki as rated by EnviRate users.

It is fairly bizarre to think that until recently, you could rate everything from apartments to ex-girlfriends online, yet no platform existed for rating the environment around you. If we are so keen on rating everything from viewpoints to hotels in faraway destinations, then why do we not yet rate that which we experience every time we step outside our front door? Why do we not rate the air we breath on a daily basis – the most fundamental of our human needs?

Ingrid Jegou, Director for Climate, Energy and Natural Resources at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.

Even if the U.S. is not on board for climate change, G20 leaders can still make important headway by taking decisive action on clean energy initiatives and reducing emissions from fuel combustion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to put free and open trade high on the agenda when leaders of the G20 economies gather in Hamburg for their annual summit on July 7.

Ellen van Bueren, Chair of Urban Development Management at the Delft University of Technology.

Bonfire burning in Kuopio during Finnish Midsummer celebrations on 23 June.

Nazli Choucri, Professor of Political Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

The region has always been open to new ideas and people, and Vaasa alone has inhabitants representing over 120 nationalities. There is a strong tradition of active entrepreneurship and good employment levels. Around 80% of the industrial production in the region of Ostrobothnia is exported.

There are 13,000 students in six different units of higher education in Vaasa, and education is available in Finnish, Swedish and English. The strong cooperation between the institutions of higher education and the companies guarantees good employment possibilities for students and offers competent manpower for companies in the future.

The Vaasa region represents the biggest energy cluster in the Nordic countries: we employ 12,000 persons and are responsible for more than 30% of total exports within the energy technology industry in Finland. This is despite the fact that only 2% of the country's inhabitants live in the Vaasa region. In total, there are over 140 companies in the regional energy cluster, with the biggest being ABB and Wärtsilä. Their combined turnover is around €5 billion.

The private sector of the energy cluster invests about €200 million per year on research and product development. The Finnish government has given Vaasa the task to lead the development of sustainable energy solutions for the whole country. We develop platforms for solutions that work anywhere in the world.

The City of Vaasa has committed itself to several international, national and regional projects and agreements aimed at reducing the strain on the environment and increasing energy efficiency. Our Energy Education Strategy brings energy and sustainable development into the curriculum and aims to increase energy consciousness, interest and passion among different age groups. The new research and innovation centre, Vaasa Energy Business Innovation Centre (VEBIC), also supports the development of the energy business field in Vaasa.

Another project, Midway Alignment of the Bothnian Corridor, includes building a new innovative ferry for the traffic over Kvarken in the Gulf of Bothnia. The harbour of Vaasa is already an important part of the Nordic Logistics route, which reaches all the way from the Norwegian harbours to the European and Russian transport routes.

Vaasa has also decided to apply for the next Tesla factory, Gigafactory, which produces lithium-ion batteries. The advantage of Vaasa as a location is that it is the most important energy technology centre in the Nordic countries. Kaustinen, which lies nearby, has the biggest lithium deposits in Europe. This combination of energy technology knowledge and supply of raw materials for battery production is globally unique. The energy cluster in Vaasa and Tesla has a common target: to speed up the world's transition to sustainable energy.

Joakim Strand represents the Swedish People's Party in the Parliament of Finland, where he is also a member of the Commerce Committee. He is chairman of the City Council in Vaasa and chairman of the Board of the Regional Council of Ostrobothnia. Previously working in the banking and IT sectors, Strand has a Master of Law degree as well as a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration, while he has also played football in Division 1, representing Vasa IFK. Strand is Chairman of the Board of Vaasan Sähkö, as well as being a member of the EPV Energy, Kvarken Ports, Kvarken Council and VAMK boards.

