Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

Fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as individual freedoms and rights, have been brutally violated – both in areas of conflict and individual participating states.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

The global apparel industry needs to unite around an agenda for change in how its practices impact the environment and society.

What do you know about the fashion industry and should you even care? Probably more than you think.

The fashion industry reaches billions of consumers with its powerful and convincing communication channels and, whether we like it or not, almost dictates what many of us decide to wear today and tomorrow.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

This year’s Tuska Open Air Metal was something special as the festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary from June 30 to July 2 at Suvilahti in Helsinki. With headliners like Sabaton and Mastodon, Finnish favourites such as Amorphis, Sonata Arctica and Apocalyptica, as well as international bands that included Soilwork, Mayhem, Suicidal Tendencies and Devin Townsend Project, the lineup was packed with heavy hitters.

Abdullah Gül, José Manuel Barroso, Bill Richardson and Gilead Sher respond to comments and questions from the audience at the end of their discussion at the 15th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Salim Hudaifah, Political Representative of the so-called Free Syrian Army, repositions himself in his seat and pulls his head towards the microphone. He seems strangely uncomfortable in the soft white armchair. "That's not true!” he shouts. “Most of them were civilians!”

He is reacting to Syrian journalist Alaa Ebrahim’s comment about more than 300 wounded Free Syrian Army fighters being treated at Israeli hospitals before being sent back to continue fighting against the Syrian government.

The environmental surroundings of central Helsinki as rated by EnviRate users.

It is fairly bizarre to think that until recently, you could rate everything from apartments to ex-girlfriends online, yet no platform existed for rating the environment around you. If we are so keen on rating everything from viewpoints to hotels in faraway destinations, then why do we not yet rate that which we experience every time we step outside our front door? Why do we not rate the air we breath on a daily basis – the most fundamental of our human needs?

Ingrid Jegou, Director for Climate, Energy and Natural Resources at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.

Even if the U.S. is not on board for climate change, G20 leaders can still make important headway by taking decisive action on clean energy initiatives and reducing emissions from fuel combustion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to put free and open trade high on the agenda when leaders of the G20 economies gather in Hamburg for their annual summit on July 7.

Ellen van Bueren, Chair of Urban Development Management at the Delft University of Technology.

Bonfire burning in Kuopio during Finnish Midsummer celebrations on 23 June.

Nazli Choucri, Professor of Political Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

Nature is one of Finland’s national treasures. It is close to practically every Finns’ heart and something indispensable to us, no matter whether one lives in a city, small town or the countryside.

Everywhere you go in this country, nature is close by and provides us with enormous possibilities for recreation. It can be a beautiful, relaxing getaway from the rush or stress of everyday life. In fact, recent studies acknowledge that spending just twenty minutes in a forest relieves stress and can even lower blood pressure.

In addition to being a source of wellbeing, nature is a key attraction for both foreign and domestic travellers in Finland. In 2016, Finnish National Parks contributed to our economy and employment by approximately 180 million euros. Sustainable nature tourism has huge potential to become an even more significant source of employment in the future. While we pursue making the most of that potential we need to make sure that we do it sustainably, attending to biodiversity and nature’s ability to continue providing us with the ecosystem services we so heavily depend on.

Even Helsinki and the capital region are surrounded by many amazing places to enjoy the wonders of nature. The National Parks of Nuuksio and Sipoonkorpi are located just outside Helsinki and are easy to reach by public transportation. Both national parks are suitable for visitors of all ages and, in addition to breathtaking nature experiences, they offer a number of services from campfire sites and camping areas to hiking, skiing and biking trails. In Nuuksio, one can visit the Finnish Nature Centre Haltia’s exhibitions to learn about the flora and fauna of the national park and capital region, or simply to explore Finland’s first public building made entirely of wood. And, if you get really lucky, you just might get a glimpse of the endangered flying squirrel.

For those who don’t particularly enjoy forest scenery, Helsinki offers various small islands along its cost. The most famous one is probably Suomenlinna, which is on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites. A newer attraction is Vallisaari, which was actually opened for visitors last year. Both islands have a rich history as former sea fortresses. For those who seek a quieter and more nature-focused experience, Vallisaari is the place to go. At Suomenlinna, on the other hand, one has plenty of restaurants and cafes to choose from, as well as museums and even a summer theatre.

Given nature’s central role in Finnish society, it is hardly a surprise that one of the highlights of Finland’s centenary celebrations was founding Hossa National Park, our fortieth such park, in Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia. I was happy to be part of the legislative work needed for the new National Park, as well being in attendance for its opening in early June. Should you travel up north, Hossa is truly worth a visit!

My favourite nature spot in Helsinki is Keskuspuisto. It starts almost from the centre of Helsinki and continues north through the city. It is easy to reach and it offers huge amount of tracks and routes for walking, running or biking in the middle of the forest.

Enjoy Finnish nature!

The writer is the Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment in Juha Sipilä’s government. Mr. Tiilikainen has previously served as the Minister for Agriculture and the Environment and Minister for the Environment. He has been a Member of Parliament since 2003. Before his political career, Mr. Tiilikainen worked as an organic farmer.

Photo: Teemu Kuusimurto / Image bank of the Environmental Administration

