At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

Lifestyle

The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

Society

When violence breaks out, public spaces are often the first casualty – along with the customary practices of urban life and the civic rights associated with them.

The recent press images from Mosul are devastating, a city shattered in every way. With the routing of ISIS, we see one more city not only suffering the effects of ethno-national and religious conflict, but intentionally targeted as a city.

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

Column

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Society

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

Society

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Column

Fundamental principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as individual freedoms and rights, have been brutally violated – both in areas of conflict and individual participating states.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

Society

The global apparel industry needs to unite around an agenda for change in how its practices impact the environment and society.

What do you know about the fashion industry and should you even care? Probably more than you think.

The fashion industry reaches billions of consumers with its powerful and convincing communication channels and, whether we like it or not, almost dictates what many of us decide to wear today and tomorrow.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

Lifestyle

This year’s Tuska Open Air Metal was something special as the festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary from June 30 to July 2 at Suvilahti in Helsinki. With headliners like Sabaton and Mastodon, Finnish favourites such as Amorphis, Sonata Arctica and Apocalyptica, as well as international bands that included Soilwork, Mayhem, Suicidal Tendencies and Devin Townsend Project, the lineup was packed with heavy hitters.

Abdullah Gül, José Manuel Barroso, Bill Richardson and Gilead Sher respond to comments and questions from the audience at the end of their discussion at the 15th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Starters

Salim Hudaifah, Political Representative of the so-called Free Syrian Army, repositions himself in his seat and pulls his head towards the microphone. He seems strangely uncomfortable in the soft white armchair. "That's not true!” he shouts. “Most of them were civilians!”

He is reacting to Syrian journalist Alaa Ebrahim’s comment about more than 300 wounded Free Syrian Army fighters being treated at Israeli hospitals before being sent back to continue fighting against the Syrian government.

Ingrid Jegou, Director for Climate, Energy and Natural Resources at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development.

Ellen van Bueren, Chair of Urban Development Management at the Delft University of Technology.

Mauri Pekkarinen, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Typography

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

At the start of this millennium at the latest, the European Union took on a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

The emissions trading scheme can be mentioned as one of the many goal-oriented actions already in place to reduce emissions. The scheme already encompasses the energy and transport industries, along with certain other industries and sources of emissions. These industries are obligated to reduce their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the entire EU area by 20% compared to the level of the 2000s by the year 2020.

Now, the EU is preparing its actions moving towards 2030. So far, the growth of forests and changes in carbon storage related to land use and fields have not been taken into account when drawing up country-specific emissions balances. Moving forward, these will be taken into consideration when planning measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

These European measures are, in principle, responsible and positive. However, their implementation may restrict the planned use of Finnish forests, which are the best cared for in the world and which constantly increase their carbon storage.

There is a danger that under the EU's so-called LULUCF solutions, Finnish forests will be calculated as producers of CO2 emissions rather than as carbon reservoirs, sinks or storage. This could mean as much as hundreds of millions in annual emissions costs. The reason for the threat lies in the EU climate policy's new specifications on forests moving towards 2030.

According to a new estimate from National Resources Institute Finland, there will be as much as 110 million cubic metres of new forest growth in Finland this year.

The total volume of felled stemwood is estimated to increase to slightly over 72 million cubic metres. In addition to industrial material felling, this figure also includes firewood for household use and stemwood used to make woodchips for energy production.

The annual growth rate of Finnish forests is estimated to increase to 115–120 million cubic metres by 2030. According to similar estimates presented by the country's government and the forestry sector, the volume of felling may increase to 80–85 million cubic metres by the same year.

These estimates are backed by confidence in major forestry industry projects, rather than solely relying on Metsä Group's Äänekoski investment coming to fruition.

The EU's incomprehensible plans do, however, fully account for changes in land use as a source of emissions on the national carbon balance sheet.

With regard to forest growth, the balance sheet would take into account only the difference between growth and felling to the extent that it surpasses the difference achieved in earlier years.

This means that under this calculation model, Finnish forests, whose carbon storage has increased immensely over the past decades and particularly over the period of financial crisis a few years ago, will be calculated as sources of emissions. This would be the case even though they generate tens of millions of tonnes worth of CO2 storage each year.

Correspondingly, if a country has felled even more forest than the amount that has grown up until the present time, it would now be able to count any growth even slightly exceeding felling volumes as increased carbon storage. It would be able to do so even if its carbon storage were only a fraction of the growing carbon storage we have.

Finland must take care to ensure that this model, which would be costly for Finland and is not based on biological facts, does not become a reality. The most recent news about the EU's deliberation on the matter is not encouraging. Ultimately, the responsibility for the EU deliberation continuing this autumn now lies with the country's government and Finnish members of the European Parliament.

Mauri Pekkarinen is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a member of the Centre Party. Previously serving as the Minister of Economic Affairs, Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of the Interior, Mr. Pekkarinen has been an MP since 1979.

