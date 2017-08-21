21
Mon, Aug

Mauri Pekkarinen, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

At the start of this millennium at the latest, the European Union took on a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

The Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When disaster strikes, empowering local people to fashion their own recovery efforts, according to their own values and priorities, can be a better way to design relief programs.

Disasters cause enormous damage and loss in countries across the globe. They destroy public infrastructure, disrupt basic services and cause loss of lives and livelihoods.

Deborah Sivas, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law at Stanford University.

The Trump Administration is on a fool’s errand to unravel a decade of progress toward a clean energy economy.

During its first few months in office, the Trump Administration set out an ambitious roadmap for rolling back environmental and energy regulations, particularly those adopted during the Obama years. Purportedly, the idea is to unchain the economy from environmental shackles and foster a climate of regulatory certainty for businesses.

Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

Nature is one of Finland’s national treasures. It is close to practically every Finns’ heart and something indispensable to us, no matter whether one lives in a city, small town or the countryside.

At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

When violence breaks out, public spaces are often the first casualty – along with the customary practices of urban life and the civic rights associated with them.

The recent press images from Mosul are devastating, a city shattered in every way. With the routing of ISIS, we see one more city not only suffering the effects of ethno-national and religious conflict, but intentionally targeted as a city.

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

The City of Vaasa is a successful seaport that is well known for its unique archipelago – the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Finland.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Making the planet a healthier place – and, by extension, more secure and economically vibrant – requires the attention not only of world leaders and organizations, but the dedication of a whole community of health care professionals on the ground tackling the issues day in and day out.

What comes to mind when someone says, “global health?” Does it evoke a heart-wrenching visual of someone sick and in pain?

Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When it comes to disaster-recovery efforts, the pillar of culture is often missing from aid planning. Investing in what the community wants and empowering local involvement could make aid more efficient and effective.

The world is drowning in disasters. Today, the dual threats of climate change and human migration mean we are experiencing an increase in the intensity and frequency of natural disasters — a trend that is expected to continue.

Aila Paloniemi, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party.

Written by Jonas Eder-Hanson, Chief Content Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda.

For its 20th anniversary celebration, Tuska Open Air Metal Festival attracted 37,000 visitors over three days.

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience.

The Committee for the Future at the Finnish Parliament is quite a unique institution. There are only a few countries and parliaments with a similar kind of committee.

Currently, such committees are probably only found in Uruguay, the Ukraine and Finland. Established in 1993, it is one of Finnish Parliament’s 16 standing committees. The Committee for the Future consists of 17 members, all of whom are members of parliament representing different political parties.

The main task of this committee is to think about and work towards the best possible future for Finland and its people. The committee looks  five to 20 years into the future, and its range of issues is broad. This means that all members have to be visionary and creative.

The committee itself does not prepare laws. That is the main task of parliament. The committee’s main role is to make politicians and parties think about future matters and planning. If it understands this role correctly, the committee can greatly influence decision making.

Why do we need this kind of committee?

It is important to anticipate the future if we think about areas such as nature conservation, the bio industry, gene technology, the ageing population or sustainable development. By using methods unique to future research, it is possible to create different kinds of visions of the future and help politicians pay attention to long-term scenarios.

An important role of the committee is to plan and decide on its own initiatives and projects. All members of the committee prepare their own agenda and choose their own ways of working. For an MP, this is a huge opportunity to influence the committee’s actions. For instance, I am interested in social problems and innovations, particularly with the ageing population. One great problem in Finland is loneliness, and I want to find out how to mitigate loneliness in our society. A project with this goal will start soon.

Another large issue that I am interested in is barrier-free environments. A barrier-free environment is good for everybody – not only for disabled people. My vision is one of a society that is as free from barriers as possible. This means that the environment (including, for example, the internet) and the whole of society will be built to facilitate ease of mobility as well as sight, sound, and other perceptions for all people, regardless of age, abilities, or other differences. I will prepare a project to study the feasibility and possibility of advancing this kind of development. The most difficult matter is affecting attitudes. Many decision makers still erroneously think that it is more expensive to build barrier-free environments.

Last year I was the chair of a project that investigated how to use art methods in decision making. I believe that a good future is built by science, ethics and art together.

The Committee for the Future is the only forum in parliament where members of all parties – regardless of opposition or government roles – can assess the development of the entire political system together. It is a great opportunity to see the possibilities and challenges that the future will bring without unnecessary sectoral or other kinds of limits.

I hope that this type of future discussion will extend from the committee to all of society. We shall make the future together!

Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group and a Doctor in Health Sciences, is a Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future, as well as a Member of the Employment and Equality Committee and Deputy Member of the Education and Culture Committee. She is also the Chair of the Alzheimer Society of Finland and Vice Chair of the Joensuu City Council. Before her career in politics she was a Freelance educator and work community coach for over 10 years. Her hobbies include writing and she is the author of eight books.

