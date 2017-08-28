28
Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen, Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and Vice Chair of the Committee for the Future.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

The Committee for the Future at the Finnish Parliament is quite a unique institution. There are only a few countries and parliaments with a similar kind of committee.

WorldCon 75, Scott Lynch; photo by Jana Blomqvist

Some authors manage to grasp you by the collar and never let go, and Scott Lynch is one of those. With his stories often described as “Ocean’s Eleven, but fantasy,” Lynch has proved to be top-notch at writing exemplary characters, as well as fantastic plots and plot twists. When his name appeared on the WorldCon 75 guest list, we knew that we couldn’t let the week go by without having a few words with him.

WorldCon 75, Robin Hobb; photo by Jana Blomqvist

As one of the most well-known female authors working within the fantasy genre, Robin Hobb stood out on the WorldCon 75 guest list as one of the authors to whom we were most interested to speak. With the final installment of the Fitz and the Fool trilogy recently released back in May, we took a few minutes to talk to her about writing worlds, diverse characters, and more.

Michael Grove and Tao Zhang, Principals at Sasaki.

By one measure, it’s the eighth most dynamic city in the world. It has achieved this success not by the isolated-tech-campus approach of Silicon Valley. Rather, Wuhan has become a fast-growing hotbed for tech, education, and innovation by fostering a symbiotic environment that draws upon academia, industry and culture.

Ask any CEO or mayor what the greatest asset of their company or city is and “people” is the word that most will offer first.

Mauri Pekkarinen, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

At the start of this millennium at the latest, the European Union took on a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

The Culture and Disaster Action Network.

When disaster strikes, empowering local people to fashion their own recovery efforts, according to their own values and priorities, can be a better way to design relief programs.

Disasters cause enormous damage and loss in countries across the globe. They destroy public infrastructure, disrupt basic services and cause loss of lives and livelihoods.

Deborah Sivas, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law at Stanford University.

The Trump Administration is on a fool’s errand to unravel a decade of progress toward a clean energy economy.

During its first few months in office, the Trump Administration set out an ambitious roadmap for rolling back environmental and energy regulations, particularly those adopted during the Obama years. Purportedly, the idea is to unchain the economy from environmental shackles and foster a climate of regulatory certainty for businesses.

Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Nature is one of Finland’s national treasures. It is close to practically every Finns’ heart and something indispensable to us, no matter whether one lives in a city, small town or the countryside.

At the Kallio Block Party afterparty artists like DJ Orkidea turn the night into day at Kulttuuritalo until 4am.

The Kallio Block Party will be held for the seventh time this year on August 5 in the areas surrounding Sturenkatu, bringing a full day of music, art, performances and culinary delights to the streets of Kallio from 2-10 pm. But the party doesn’t stop there. The evening is just getting started as the streets become quiet again, with an afterparty at Kulttuuritalo that goes on until 4 am.

Wendy Pullan, Head of Architecture at the University of Cambridge.

Joakim Strand, Member of Parliament for the Swedish People’s Party.

Loyce Pace, President and Executive Director of the Global Health Council.

Hanna Sarkkinen, Member of Parliament and Vice Chair of the Left Alliance party.

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

Finland is globally well known for its equal, high-quality, cost-effective and productive education system. The reputation is well deserved and we, as a country, are proud of it.

Even though we have good reason to be proud, we must not be complacent. Finland’s education system will not retain its quality without maintenance, and we have many reasons to be concerned for the system’s future.

The first concern is the data showing that 10% of 15-year-olds graduating from basic education lack “functional literacy:” they can read, but they don´t understand what they read. The number of illiterate youngsters is rising. There is a big gender gap: boys’ literacy has declined more than girls’. There is also a growing socio-economic gap: the literacy of less well-off youth has declined more significantly than that of their better-off peers. There is also a geographical gap in learning results: differences between urban neighbourhoods are huge, and results in northern and eastern Finland lag behind southern and western parts of the country.

Falling literacy is a reason to be alarmed. If you don’t understand what you read, it is very difficult to succeed in higher education or in the labour market. Functional illiteracy can be a major reason why so many young people drop out of school in secondary education. Poor literacy marginalises people and can drive them into social exclusion and poverty. Lost labour and expenses on welfare mean functional illiteracy is expensive to society as a whole.

What, then, should we do to repair and renew the Finnish education model? There are no simple solutions, but there is a lot of work to be done.

Firstly, we should look at inequality. To close the gender gap, we have to close the holes in our attitudes and methods. Boys must be encouraged to read more and the system needs to address boys’ problems and needs. Socio-economic gaps can be addressed through general social policies, integration policies and the eradication of poverty. To address the geographical gap, we also need to make sure that schools in less well-off areas have enough resources and extra funding. Urban planning also needs to be carried out to prevent social segregation of neighbourhoods. In rural areas, we have to make sure that education is accessible. It is essential that school classes are small enough that the teacher has enough time for each student, and we must make sure there is special support for those kids that have learning or social difficulties.

A recent study shows that some teenagers drop out of secondary education because of the costs related to education. The education itself is free-of-charge but the books and other materials create costs rising to thousands of euros. This is a national tragedy, because dropping out of secondary education usually means social exclusion, poverty and unemployment. The Left Alliance has proposed that all secondary education should be totally free of costs and the compulsory education age should be raised to 18 years and expanded to secondary education. This would prevent dropouts and marginalisation, especially in immigrant families and poor families.

In Finland, we have seen how it really pays off to invest in an equal and high-quality education system and the return on investment is high. Even though Finland has many challenges, we are still a rich country and we have the money to invest into our kids. But are we smart enough to do it?

Hanna Sarkinen is the Vice Chair of the Left Alliance party and has been a member of parliament since 2015. Originally from Oulunsalo, Ms. Sarkinen studied History at the University of Oulu and completed her master’s degree in 2014. She is a member of the city council of Oulu.

