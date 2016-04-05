An exhibition featuring photographs of the Four Seasons in Finland, taken by seven Finnish nature photographers, will be on display in the Tehran Metro during the month of April. The exhibition will be opened in Tajrish station of the Tehran Metro on 8 April 2016. The photographs included in the exhibition were taken by Hannu Hautala, Thomas Kastin, Ari-Matti Nikula, Lasse Niskala, Minttu Saarni, Juha Sahlgren and Pertti Salolainen.

The exhibition is realised in cooperation between the Embassy of Finland in Tehran and the Tehran Metro. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish Parliament will participate in the opening of the exhibition.

Harri Kämäräinen, Finland’s Ambassador to Iran, states that “the exhibition is an important cultural event, as this is the first time that Western photography is shown in the Tehran Metro.” The Metro serves the capital city’s population of sixteen million people and has over one million users a day. Through the exhibition, passengers on the Metro of the metropolis will have the opportunity to become acquainted with the nature and fauna of the North. “The exhibition is a suitable continuation of the successful visit to Tehran made by Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, in early March, when Finnish Cleantech and environmental expertise were widely featured in Iran,” Ambassador Kämäräinen says.

Inquiries: Ambassador Harri Kämäräinen, tel +98 – 21 – 23 512 000